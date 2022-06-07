New Delhi: Apple will have to do away with its lightning port in all its iPhones, and adopt USB Type-C connectors, for the devices sold in Europe by 2024, as European countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras, on Tuesday. This is first such agreement in the world and came after companies failed to agree on a common solution, reported news agency Reuters. The European Commission had been pushing for a single mobile charging port more than a decade ago.Also Read - Apple's New iOS 16 Allows Users To See WiFi Network Password

iPhones and Android phones users have long complained about having to use different type of chargers for their devices. The users with multiple devices had to keep multiple chargers. Apple’s products are charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are mostly powered using USB Type-C connectors. As per a 2019 Commission study, half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB Type-C connector, and 21 percent a Lightning connector. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro With M2 Processor, iOS 16, WatchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Revealed. Details Here

“The deal we struck this morning will bring around EUR 250 million (roughly Rs. 2,075 crore) of savings to consumers,” Reuters citied a statement by EU industry chief Thierry Breton. Also Read - Apple WWDC Event 2022: Expected Announcements, Where To Watch | All You Need To Know

“It will also allow new technologies such as wireless charging to emerge and to mature without letting innovation to become source of market fragmentation and consumer inconvenience,” he said.

“By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

Apple in the past had warned the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronic waste. Contrary to this, a top Apple analyst recently claimed that iPhones, by next year, will come with the all-popular USB-C port. ”My latest survey indicates that 2H23 (second half of 2023) new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on May 1.

“We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included,” Reuters quoted lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba, who steered the debate at the parliament, as saying.

Laptops will have to comply with the legislation within 40 months of it entering into force. The EU executive will have the power in future to harmonise wireless charging systems. The fact the deal also covers e-readers, earbuds and other technologies will impact Samsung, Huawei and other device makers.