Apple iPhone Price Drop and Discount Latest Update: Good news for Apple iPhone users. Apple is offering massive discounts on iPhones. With the new offers, you can save up to Rs 6,000. As part of the Independence Day celebration, the company has partnered with HDFC bank to offer users iPhones at a discounted price. As per reports, there is up to Rs 6,000 cashback offer on HDFC bank credit cards if the value of the product is over Rs 54,900. The users can get a flat discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Moreover, Apple's online store is also offering discounts between Rs 2,200 to Rs 46,700, as part of the exchange offer. However, this discount depends on the device you are exchanging and on the basis of your current phone's condition.

Amazon also gives exciting offers on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 – On the other hand, Amazon has also rolled out exciting offers on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and has announced massive price drops on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13! The e-commerce giant has slashed the iPhone 12 64GB price by Rs 9,000 and the users can get it for as low as Rs. 60,900 while iPhone 13 128GB is selling for Rs. 71,900.

Moreover, Amazon is giving an instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 for selected bank users, and an exchange offer of upto 12,900.

The E-commerce giant said it is offering a straight discount of Rs. 9000 on the iPhone 12 64 GB cutting down the price to Rs. 60,900.

However, the users must note that these deals and discounts are available with certain terms and conditions for a limited period.