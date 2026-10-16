Apple iPhone Duo pre-booking starts at 5:30 PM: Get up to Rs 7000 cashback on select cards; Check price, bank offers and how to book

Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India today at 5:30 pm IST. The foldable iPhone starts at Rs.2,99,900 and will go on sale from October 23. Check the full price list, bank offers, key specifications and steps to book the new iPhone online.

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Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will be available for pre-order in India from Friday, October 16. Bookings will open at 5:30 pm IST through Apple’s official website and the Apple Store app. The iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The company has designed the phone with a foldable screen that opens into a larger display, giving users more space to watch videos, play games and use multiple apps.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 23. Customers can choose between two colours, Star White and Night Sky, and several storage options.

Apple iPhone Duo price in India

Apple has announced different prices for the iPhone Duo based on storage capacity.

Storage variant Price in India 256GB Rs. 2,99,900 512GB Rs. 3,24,900 1TB Rs. 3,74,900 2TB Rs. 4,49,900

The starting price is Rs. 2,99,900, making the iPhone Duo a premium option in Apple’s smartphone range. The phone is available in Star White and Night Sky colours.

iPhone Duo bank offers and discounts

Customers can use selected bank cards and payment options to reduce the cost of buying the new iPhone. According to Apple and current offer details, buyers can get the following benefits, subject to the applicable terms and eligibility:

Up to Rs. 7,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

EMI options for up to six months on eligible purchases.

Customers may receive up to Rs. 81,500 in credit by exchanging an eligible older iPhone, depending on its model and condition.

Eligible buyers may receive three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

The final discount will depend on the card used, the selected model and the offer conditions. Trade-in values may also change according to the condition of the old device. Buyers should check the terms on Apple’s official website before placing an order.

How to pre-order Apple iPhone Duo in India

Customers can book the iPhone Duo online through Apple. Pre-orders begin at 5:30 pm IST on October 16.

Here is how to place an order:

Visit Apple’s official India website at apple.com/in or open the Apple Store app.

Find the iPhone Duo in the smartphone section.

Select the preferred colour and storage option.

Check the available bank offers, EMI plans and trade-in options.

Add the phone to your shopping bag and proceed to checkout.

Enter your delivery details, select an eligible payment method and complete the order.

Customers can also visit an Apple Store or check with authorised retailers for information about availability and purchase options.

Apple iPhone Duo specifications and features

The biggest feature of the iPhone Duo is its foldable design. It can be used as a regular smartphone when closed and opens to offer a larger screen.

Display: The phone has a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR foldable inner display and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. Both screens support ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling and viewing.

Processor: The device runs on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, which is designed to handle demanding apps, gaming and artificial intelligence features.

Cameras: The iPhone Duo comes with two 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a main camera and an ultra-wide camera. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera, according to published specifications.

Battery: Apple claims up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display and up to 44 hours using the outer display. Actual battery life will depend on how the phone is used.

Software: The phone runs iOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence features. Its foldable design also allows users to work with apps across the larger display.

Design: The iPhone Duo features a titanium frame and a specially designed hinge. It is available in Star White and Night Sky.

When will iPhone Duo go on sale in India?

While pre-orders begin on October 16 at 5:30 pm IST, the iPhone Duo will be available for purchase from October 23. Customers who want to buy the phone should check the final price, delivery date and applicable bank offers before completing their order. Availability may vary depending on the storage option and colour selected.

With its foldable display and high starting price, the iPhone Duo marks a major step in Apple’s smartphone lineup. However, buyers should compare the different storage options and available offers before deciding which model to purchase.