Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Discount On Flipkart, Available For Rs 58,749 in India

Apple iPhone 13 Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for iPhone lovers. Apple iPhone 13 has got a massive price drop on Flipkart and the 5G phone is listed on the e-commerce platform at its lowest price. iPhone users who are interested can buy it for less than Rs 58,749 with a specific bank card. Users must note that there are additional exchange offers too that will bring down the price by a bigger margin.

Apple iPhone 13 Available on Flipkart at Rs 58,749

Currently, Apple iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage model. The phone is available on Apple’s online store for Rs 69,900, which basically means users will get a flat discount of Rs 11,151 on the iPhone 13 via Flipkart.

More Discounts With SBI Credit Card

Users with SBI bank credit card will be able to buy this Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 57,999 as Flipkart is offering up to 10 percent discount (Rs 750) on this card.

The users can get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000, which one can avail to buy the iPhone 13 at an even lower price. It should be noted that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your current phone’s condition and age.

No Time Limit on Offer As Yet

Users can take advantage of the offer as there is no word on whether this is a limited-time or long-term offer on Flipkart, but it is quite good for iPhone fans.

Users will get a day’s worth of battery life with light to average use. However, users will not get support for fast charging, and you don’t get a charger in the box. Therefore, you will have to buy a new charger, or they can choose to use an old one.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.