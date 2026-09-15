iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delivery dates Big Update: Deliveries delayed to THIS month in India and US, here’s why

Buyers placing orders for the Pro Max now may have to wait nearly a month after its September 18 launch date to receive their handset.

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delivery dates

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max last week at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event. The company made both handsets available for pre-order, with availability in stores officially declared to begin on September 18. However, it is important to note that the customers who have yet to place their orders for either of the handsets may now have to wait beyond the launch date in multiple countries, as Apple’s online store is showing delivery estimates extending into October.

Reports suggest the customers who placed their preorders are still expected to get their iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18. The same date is also when Apple Stores are expected to have the first stock of the new smartphones.

However, delivery estimates have already begun to ease after the initial rush of sales. On the Apple India Store, the iPhone 18 Pro is currently showing an estimated delivery window of September 29 to October 6 across all colour options and storage configurations.

Here are some of the key details:

The estimated delivery window of iPhone 18 Pro Max is October 6 to October 11 in India.

The estimate applies across its colour and storage configurations as well.

Buyers ordering the Pro Max now could potentially wait nearly a month from the September 18 launch date before receiving their handset.

In the US, although the delivery estimates for the two models are slightly different.

The iPhone 18 Pro currently shows September 29 to October 6, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is listed with an October 6 to October 13 delivery window.

Both estimates cover all available colours and storage configurations.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900.

Both models are available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro

Design and Display

• 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR Display: Includes adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz (ProMotion) and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.

• Finishes: Available in four colors: black, silver, glacier, and burgundy.

• Durability: Built with a forged aluminum unibody, a Ceramic Shield back, and a Ceramic Shield 2 front.

• Controls: Features a customizable Action Button and a dedicated Camera Control button.

• Dynamic Island: Redesigned to support viewing up to three Live Activities at the same time.

Performance and Hardware

• A20 Pro Chipset: Powered by a 6-core CPU, a fast GPU, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine designed for heavy AI tasks.

• Vapor Chamber: Features a next-generation vapor chamber cooling system to sustain high performance.

• Battery and Charging: Offers up to 36 hours of video playback and fast wired charging (up to 50% in about 15 minutes with a compatible adapter).

• Connectivity: Equipped with an Apple C2 cellular modem, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.

Cameras and Video

• 48MP Fusion Main Camera: Includes a mechanical variable aperture for enhanced depth of field and low-light performance.

• 18MP Center Stage Front Camera: Offers flexible framing and better group shots.

• Pro Video Capabilities: Supports 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision video recording, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and Dual Capture video.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Display and Design

• Screen Size: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

• Smooth Scrolling: ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

• Always-On & Dynamic Island: Interactive notifications and glanceable screen info.

• Durability: Built with a strong aluminum unibody and Ceramic Shield 2 front glass.

Performance and Power

• A20 Pro Chip: Built on an ultra-efficient 2nm process with a 6-core CPU and upgraded GPU for high-end gaming and local AI tasks.

• Cooling: A next-generation vapor chamber that improves heat dissipation for sustained performance.

• Apple Intelligence: Powered by a dual 16-core Neural Engine for advanced on-device machine learning and Siri AI.

Camera System

• Fusion Main Camera: 48MP main sensor featuring a physical variable aperture for better low-light shots and depth control.

• Front Camera: 18MP Center Stage front camera for flexible framing and sharper video calls.

• Zoom: Up to 8x optical-quality zoom range.

• Pro Video: Supports 4K Dolby Vision recording, ProRes, and advanced audio mixing features.

Battery Life

• All-Day Power: Delivers up to 43 to 45 hours of video playback, offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

• Fast Charging: Recharges up to 50% in roughly 15 minutes using a compatible high-wattage adapter.