Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event: Apple on Wednesday also launched AirPods Pro that offers offer high bandwidth connectivity with more detail and clarity. Powered by H2 chip, AirPods Pro offers personalised spatial audio, offering passive noise reduction.

Apple said the users can light swipe up or down to control music on the AirPods Pro 3. The company during the launch event added that AirPods Pro is claimed to deliver up to 6 hours on single charge and up to 30 hours of total listening hours with charging case.

The new AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation, spatial audio feature. Powered by H2 chip, the device gives 6 hours of listening time, and a bunch of other nifty features. Apple also claims that the new AirPods offers 33 per cent better battery performance that original AirPods Pro.

The users must note that Apple AirPods Pro will be available for a price of $249 and they can order it from September 9 and it will be available from September 23. However, the price in India is yet to be revealed.