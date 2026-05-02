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Apple iPhone Price Hike: Will iPhones get more EXPENSIVE after June? CEO Tim Cook drops Hint

Apple iPhone Price Hike: Will iPhones get more EXPENSIVE after June? CEO Tim Cook drops Hint

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments during Apple Q2 2026 earnings call suggest that rising computer memory prices could soon impact iPhones.

Apple iPhone Price Hike: Will iPhones get more EXPENSIVE after June? CEO Tim Cook drops Hint | Image: X

Apple iPhone Price Hike: Major Chinese mobile companies Vivo and Oppo have already given a shock to their customers by increasing the prices of their smartphones. However, Apple has not yet increased the prices of its already expensive iPhones. The iPhone series already falls under the premium category with a higher price range as compared to other smartphones. But it is expected that the American tech giant may also increase the prices of iPhones in the future. During the recent Apple Q2 2026 earnings call, the company’s CEO Tim Cook hinted that Apple may increase the prices of iPhones, the company’s flagship product. Cook warned that the rising cost of computer memory is affecting Apple’s profits. The Apple CEO’s statement led to speculation that these rising costs may soon be passed on to customers.

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Memory Price Hike: What It Means for Apple

According to a report by TOI, Cook, during Apple Q2 2026 earnings call, spoke about how rising computer memory prices are impacting the company. He mentioned that the impact was minimal at the end of last year. The memory costs began to rise in the March quarter, which Apple absorbed. But the company cannot absorb the cost every time.

“I’ll go back to December for a moment and walk you through the entire story. In the December quarter, we were minimally impacted by memory, and you can see that in our gross margin results. We had predicted a slight increase in the March quarter, and we did see an increase in memory costs in the March quarter. However, the benefits of our existing inventory offset some of this cost,” the Apple CEO said.

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Buffer Running Out As Pressures Mount

As per Cook, Apple is expecting a major increase in memory costs in the June quarter. However, the company has been able to mitigate the impact of the rising cost by utilising older inventory, but that buffer is now running out.

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The Effect Will Be Visible In June

Tim said memory costs will be significantly higher in the June quarter, though some of the impact will be mitigated by inventory gains. After June, he expects rising memory costs to affect the business. He said the company will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Apple Mulls Several Strategic Options

When asked how Apple will handle these rising costs, Cook said the company is considering a variety of options.

However, the current situation of Apple suggests that the company, like other companies, is being affected by rising costs. The current burden could lead to a price increase for its products in the future.

Please note: iPhones are currently being sold in the markets at their current prices. Currently, there’s no information on when or how much Apple will increase the prices of iPhones.

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