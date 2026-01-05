Home

Apple iPhone shipments from India cross $50 billion mark as government PLI scheme delivers major export push

Apple iPhone shipments from India have crossed $50 billion under the government’s PLI scheme, highlighting strong export growth, expanded manufacturing capacity, and India’s rising role in Apple’s global production network.

Apple’s iPhone shipments from India have crossed $50 billion under the central government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed. The milestone highlights India’s growing importance in Apple’s global manufacturing and export strategy.

iPhone Export Milestone Highlights Success of Production Linked Incentive Scheme

The minister said the cumulative value of iPhones shipped from India has exceeded $50 billion since Apple began manufacturing under the PLI scheme. The programme was launched to promote domestic manufacturing and increase exports of electronic products from India.

Apple and its contract manufacturers joined the scheme to expand local production. The export figure includes shipments made across multiple financial years and reflects consistent growth in manufacturing output.

Strong Export Performance Recorded During the Current Financial Year

During the ongoing financial year, iPhone exports from India have shown strong momentum. Data indicates that shipments were valued at around $16 billion in the first nine months of the year. This was achieved before the final quarter of the financial year.

The growth has helped India strengthen its position as a key exporter of smartphones. Electronics exports have emerged as one of the faster-growing segments of India’s manufacturing sector.

Apple Relies on Contract Manufacturers and Multiple Production Facilities

Apple manufactures iPhones in India through contract partners such as Foxconn and Tata Group entities. Assembly plants are located in states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These facilities produce several iPhone models for both domestic consumption and overseas markets.

The PLI scheme offers incentives based on incremental production and export performance. Companies receive benefits only after meeting specific manufacturing and shipment targets set by the government.

Government Reviews Future Policy Support After PLI Scheme Period

Government officials have acknowledged that the PLI scheme has played a key role in attracting global electronics companies to India. The electronics manufacturing ecosystem has expanded as a result of increased investment and production activity.

The current PLI scheme is scheduled to end in March 2026. Authorities are assessing options for future incentive frameworks to sustain export growth and retain large manufacturers in the country.

Expanding iPhone Manufacturing Boosts Jobs and Local Supply Chains

The rise in iPhone manufacturing has supported employment generation and encouraged the growth of local component suppliers. Several ancillary units have increased capacity to meet the requirements of smartphone assembly plants.

Electronics manufacturing remains a core focus of India’s industrial policy. The government aims to reduce import dependence and improve export competitiveness through targeted support measures.

Apple’s $50 billion export milestone reinforces India’s position as a major global smartphone manufacturing hub. Further export growth is expected as production capacity continues to scale and international demand remains steady.

