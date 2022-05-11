New Delhi: Apple might soon do away with Lightning port in upcoming iPhones in favour of the universally accepted USB-C smartphone port in 2023. According to a top Apple analyst, iPhones next year will come with the all-popular USB-C port.”My latest survey indicates that 2H23 (second half of 2023) new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Wednesday.Also Read - Apple Releases New Software Update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Apple introduced the Lightning port standard in September 2012. Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who is responsible for leading App Store and Apple Events, had called it “a modern connector for the next decade”. Also Read - $1 Salary To Spending Time in India: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Steve Jobs

It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

According to Kuo, it is expected that existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g. IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, “thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”

The smartphone industry at large has adopted the reversible USB-C standard. Apple recently added USB-C to its most recent iPads and using USB-C-compatible Thunderbolt ports on many Macs.The European Union is also considering a proposal that would make USB-C ports mandatory on smartphones and other electronics.

