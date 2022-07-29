Washington: Apple iPhone users have got a new interesting update on iMessages. Users can now unsend and edit sent messages on iPhones. According to a report, iOS 16 beta 4 now will allow iPhone users to edit a message up to five different times. The sender as well as the receiver will be able to access the edits that have been made. However, once you reach the 5-times limit, the option will automatically disappear. Users can simply long press the message to get the edit or unsend option.Also Read - 5 Reasons Why Saudi Aramco Was Able To Overtake Apple Inc In M-Cap | Explained

The latest iOS 16 update also reduced the amount of time you have to unsend an iMessage on your iPhone, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Earlier, iPhone users had 15 minutes to revert the message after sending it but now the time frame has been significantly reduced to only 2 minutes. But the time limit to edit the message up to five times is the same.

In addition to major changes in the iMessages feature, the iOS 16 also brings some small changes to the Home app, lock screen notifications and the mail app.

The new iOS 16 is expected to roll out alongside the launch of iPhone 14 in September.