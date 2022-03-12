New Delhi: The US-based tech giant Apple dominated the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2021 globally, as seven out 10 smartphones in the list were iPhones, a new report has said. According to market research firm Counterpoint, the top 10 best-selling smartphone models contributed 19 per cent to the total global smartphone unit sales in 2021, compared to 16 per cent in 2020.Also Read - Google Update: Google Will Delete Messages Containing OTP After 24 Hours, Gboard Will Detect Grammatical Errors

“The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY, indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases,” the research firm said in a statement. “With entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, we also saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment,” it added. Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here

Apple secured seven spots in the list, its highest ever, while Xiaomi captured two spots and Samsung one. There were more than 4,200 active smartphone models in the global market in 2021. The top five models in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. The top three models contributed 41 per cent to Apple’s total sales. Samsung’s Galaxy A12, an entry-level smartphone, took the sixth position in 2021. Almost all regions and countries showed strong demand for A12 throughout the year. Also Read - Tutorial: Here Are Three Different Ways To Record Your Phone And WhatsApp Calls - Checkout Video

Here’s the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones globally in 2021:

Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Samsung Galaxy A12 Xiaomi Redmi 9A Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Xiaomi Redmi 9

(With IANS inputs)