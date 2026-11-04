iPhone major update: Apple to ban dating, AI companion apps for under 18 kids on App Store from November 16 – Details here

Apple is tightening App Store age-rating rules from November 16, restricting dating and AI apps with romantic or sexual content to carry an 18+ rating. Check the new guidelines here.

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iPhone major update: Apple to ban dating, AI companion apps for under 18 kids on App Store from November 16 – Details here | Image: X

iPhone Major Update: American tech giant Apple is tightening its App Store rules for users under 18 and restricting minors’ access to dating apps and Artificial Intelligence (AI) companions that offer romantic and sexual content. During its announcement to developers, the company said apps that offer romantic relationships should have an 18+ age rating under the revised policy. The new rules will come into effect on November 16, and developers will be required to provide new content descriptors so their apps reflect the age-rating requirements under the new Apple guidelines.

The changes are part of Apple’s wider efforts to protect children, including age-check technology, improved parental controls and added safety features for younger users. Notably, most major dating apps are already restricted their features to adults, but the new Apple rules could directly affect AI companion apps that offer virtual relationships.

AI apps like Character.AI and Replika allow their users to create an avatar or interact with virtual companions. Through these apps, users can create their friends, indulge in romantic partners and fantasy characters. In 2025, xAI added 3D companions with unlockable sexually explicit capabilities.

Last summer, AI companion apps had reported 220 million downloads worldwide across Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The American tech giant is also going to introduce a content descriptor that will require apps to disclose whether they share a user’s real-time location with another person or group. These features can raise privacy concerns, especially when users don’t know that their location is being shared.

What Are Apple’s Revised Rules For App Store