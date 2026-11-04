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iPhone major update: Apple to ban dating, AI companion apps for under 18 kids on App Store from November 16 – Details here

Apple is tightening App Store age-rating rules from November 16, restricting dating and AI apps with romantic or sexual content to carry an 18+ rating. Check the new guidelines here.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: November 4, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
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iPhone major update: Apple to ban dating, AI companion apps for under 18 kids on App Store from November 16 – Details here | Image: X

iPhone Major Update: American tech giant Apple is tightening its App Store rules for users under 18 and restricting minors’ access to dating apps and Artificial Intelligence (AI) companions that offer romantic and sexual content. During its announcement to developers, the company said apps that offer romantic relationships should have an 18+ age rating under the revised policy. The new rules will come into effect on November 16, and developers will be required to provide new content descriptors so their apps reflect the age-rating requirements under the new Apple guidelines.

The changes are part of Apple’s wider efforts to protect children, including age-check technology, improved parental controls and added safety features for younger users. Notably, most major dating apps are already restricted their features to adults, but the new Apple rules could directly affect AI companion apps that offer virtual relationships.

Read more: iPhone, MacBook and iPad price hike: Will Apple devices get costlier or cheaper? here’s what the CEO says

AI apps like Character.AI and Replika allow their users to create an avatar or interact with virtual companions. Through these apps, users can create their friends, indulge in romantic partners and fantasy characters. In 2025, xAI added 3D companions with unlockable sexually explicit capabilities.

Last summer, AI companion apps had reported 220 million downloads worldwide across Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The American tech giant is also going to introduce a content descriptor that will require apps to disclose whether they share a user’s real-time location with another person or group. These features can raise privacy concerns, especially when users don’t know that their location is being shared.

What Are Apple’s Revised Rules For App Store

  • Apple will add new content labels to App Store Connect to ensure apps have accurate age ratings and follow its rules.
  • Location Sharing: Are apps sharing real-world location of the user with another person or group.
  • Dating and Relationships: Features that allow users to connect with other people or virtual companions for romantic or sexual interactions.
  • Developers must provide these details when submitting app updates or changing their app’s age-rating information.
  • All apps must complete the new declarations by January 12, 2027.
  • Apps offering dating, romantic or sexual interactions, will receive an 18+ age rating.
  • Apps with location-sharing features may not receive a higher age rating in some regions.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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