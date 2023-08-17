Home

Apple Urges Users To Avoid Sleeping Against A Phone Left To Charge Overnight

In its service announcement, Apple noted that sleeping alongside a device plugged into a charging cable could be dangerous.

Apple has come up with a set of safety guidelines related to charging devices.

Cases of mobile phones exploding if left to charge overnight are increasing rapidly. Earlier this year, a family in the US had a lucky escape when one of the family members’ iPhone caught fire while it was charging. In light of such cases, Apple has issued a warning, urging users not to sleep alongside a charging phone. It has issued guidelines regarding the consequences of incorrectly connecting a phone to the main power. The

What Apple Said In Its Announcement

In its service announcement, Apple noted that sleeping alongside a device plugged into a charging cable could be dangerous as it may lead to fires, electric shock, and injuries. It can also cause damage to the phone or property. The tech giant went on to advise its customers that phones should always be left for charging in a well-ventilated area. The advisory issued by the tech giant also added, “Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging.”

Apple also mentioned the repercussions of charging a phone under a blanket or pillow. This method poses a threat as the device could overheat quickly. The message from the tech company read, “Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source.”

To reduce the possibility of injury, plug an Apple USB power adapter safely and directly into a power outlet. “Donʼt use the power adapter in wet locations, such as near a sink, bathtub, or shower stall, and don’t connect or disconnect the power adapter with wet hands,” the tech giant added.

Apple’s Warning On Third-Party Chargers

Apple also advised consumers to “take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

Apple also warned against using third-party chargers to power devices as they may not possess the same safety standards as the company’s official products. The Cupertino-based firm recommends using “Made for iPhone” cables as they are compliant with USB 2.0. Moving further, the company also mentioned that one should never charge the device near water or any other liquid adding that “Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property.”

