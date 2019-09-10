New Delhi: The Apple Keynote Event 2019 is all set to kick off, bringing with it a whole new generation of Apple products. The event will feature the launch of three new iPhones-two of these are rumoured to be called iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max; the third, meanwhile, will be the successor to iPhone XR and called iPhone 11.

Here are five things one can expect from the launch:

The three iPhones will reportedly have the same screen size as the current generation. This means that iPhone Pro and Pro Max will have screen size of 5.8 inch and 6.5 inch, respectively.

The Face ID is expected to be upgraded. As part of this upgrade, the sensors would now have a wider range which will help users unlock their phone even when kept on a flat surface. The notch housing the Face ID module, other sensors and the front-side camera, too, will not shrink.

Changes are expected in the rear panel too. According to reports, the camera module of the three 2019 iPhones will be in a square block housing three sensors on the premium models. Also, unlike the current iPhone, the rear panel will have a glass back with a matte finish.

The iconic Apple logo is rumoured to be shifting to the centre of the back panel. Reportedly, this is being done to highlight the reverse wireless charging for Airpods and other devices.

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max are expected to be shipped with an 18 Watt USB Type-C charging adpater. The iPhone XI, on the other hand, is expected to only come with a 5 Watt USB Type-A charger.

The 2019 Apple Keynote Event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.