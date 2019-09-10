

Apple Keynote Event 2019: World is ready for the annual mega-event where Apple launches its much-awaited products, iPhone being the centre of attraction, from the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino, California. There are reports and leaks suggesting that Apple will bring the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The special event will commence at 10.30 IST today. People can watch the Apple iPhone 11 launch event live on the company’s official YouTube account, and via Apple website (apple.com/apple-events).

The Cupertino giant will reportedly offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM.

The standard iPhone 11 smartphone will reportedly come with a starting price label of $749.

The price of the iPhone 11 Pro could start from $999, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max might cost $1,099.

So the final speculation is that Apple will launch an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max today at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM for us in India.