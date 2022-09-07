How iPhones Have Changed Over The Years: The Apple iPhone 14 is all set to be launched today and the world is still excited even after more than half a dozen versions Apple has launched. What builds the excitement among people is that each time it gets better and presents anticipation with what it could achieve next. To get you through a nostalgia trip as to what all has changed since the launch of the first Apple iPhone in 2007, here is a complete history of Apple iPhones!Also Read - Apple iphone 14 Launch Event LIVE Updates: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro And Other Devices to be Unveiled Today

HERE IS HOW APPLE iPHONES HAVE CHANGED OVER THE YEARS:

Since 2007, Apple has adapted and changed the design of iPhones a number of times, ditching the metal design for a plastic one with the iPhone 3G and 3GS, before moving to glass for the iPhone 4. It was back to metal with the iPhone 5 before glass made its comeback for the iPhone 8 models, iPhone X, and the iPhone XS models. In 2020 the company launched iPhones with 5G, upgraded cameras, and much more besides, before releasing the iPhone 13 range in 2021.

Original Apple iPhone (2007)

A 3.5-inch screen with 480 × 320 resolution for 163ppi and a 412MHz ARM processor. This was where it all started for the iPhone. In many ways, it wasn't the first, but it was certainly the most important smartphone launch.

Apple iPhone 3G (2008)

Largely identical to the original iPhone, but with slimmer metallic outer edging and the addition of 3G connectivity. Also, note the appearance of the App Store icon. The shift to centralized app stores changed the way we used our phones.

Apple iPhone 3GS (2009)

Similar to the 3G in design but with a faster 600MHz ARM A8 CPU, and fingerprint-resistant screen coating. This was about refining the experience to bring speed, with the addition of things like a digital compass and video capture.

Apple iPhone 4 (2010)

This is where design and power really jumped up, with a 3.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution screen and the introduction of the Retina display. The flattened glass design is now rather iconic, and it introduced a front camera with FaceTime.

Apple iPhone 4S (2011)

Much like the iPhone 4, but with the addition of more speed and the introduction of Siri as the personal assistant. The iPhone 4S was announced by CEO Tim Cook on October 4, 2011, and Steve Jobs passed away the following day on October 5.

Apple iPhone 5 (2012)

Another jump for Apple, with a larger 4-inch display running 1136 x 640 resolution, bringing with it a change in aspect for the iPhone. It also introduced a new connector, Lightning.

Apple iPhone 5C (2013)

Basically the same as the iPhone 5, but with a plastic body. The iPhone 5C was all about colour and fun, with a range of cases to make contrasting designs.

Apple iPhone 5S (2013)

Sticking to the design of iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S dropped the home button and introduced Touch ID, providing a way to unlock the phone and authenticate purchases from the App Store.

Apple iPhone 6 (2014)

This model saw a jump in size to a 4.7-inch 1334 x 640 screen with 326ppi, with a shift to a metal body. It also introduced Apple Pay, but was blighted by “bendgate”.

Apple iPhone 6S (2015)

No visual design change from the iPhone 6 but an upgrade to the aluminum used to make it stronger, along with changes in performance and battery life and advanced features like 3D Touch and 4K video capture. It stuck to the 4.7-inch 1334 x 750-pixel resolution and packed in the Apple A9 chip.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

This larger version of the phone marked its arrival by doing something that Apple hadn’t done before: it presented a major difference in feature set with the introduction of the twin camera on the rear. While the rest of the phone incrementally moves on from the 6S Plus, partnering the new iPhone 7, the dual camera is all new, offering bokeh portrait and 2x optical zoom for quality close ups.

Apple iPhone 8 (2017)

The display size and resolution might be the same as the iPhone 7 in the iPhone 8 but Apple added True Tone technology, made move back to glass over metal and doubled the storage capacities available. It also added wireless charging capabilities and upgraded the processor to the A11 chip.

Apple iPhone X (2017)

The iPhone X was the 10-year anniversary iPhone, marking the biggest shift in design since the original device from 2007. It launched with an OLED display, minimal bezels and Face ID facial recognition, ditching one of the iPhone’s most iconic interactions: the home button.

Apple iPhone XS (2018)

The iPhone XS offers an improved camera over the iPhone X, dual-SIM support, an A12 Bionic chip, and a 512GB storage option, as well as a longer battery life and a new Gold finish. The design remains the same as the 10-year anniversary model though.

Apple iPhone 11 (2019)

The iPhone 11 succeeds the iPhone XR, and while it is identical in size, it adds a secondary camera on the rear, along with a new camera housing that has a frosted finish. There are also some great new colours. The iPhone 11 has new hardware over the XR and some great new camera capabilities thanks to the wide-angle camera.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Some four years after the first introduction of the iPhone SE, Apple released a second version for those that were keen to have a Touch ID-enabled smartphone following it being dropped from the lineup with the iPhone X and a small pocketable device without going for the full Face ID larger device as sported in the iPhone 11 that was released just six months earlier.

Apple iPhone 12 (2020)

The Apple iPhone 12 was revealed in September 2020. It offered a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a ceramic material frame, a new (at the time) A14 Bionic chip as well as upgraded cameras. The focus of the iPhone 12 was very much on 5G – with each of the models having 5G capabilities but only using that when it’s available in order to save battery.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

The premium models of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup included the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max. Each of these phones boasted a polished surgical stainless-steel casing, IP68 rating, a Super Retina XDR display and, of course, 5G capabilities.

Apple iPhone 13 (2021)

The iPhone 13 saw tweaks over the previous iPhone 12 with a new camera housing, new processor, and refinements to the notch at the top of the display. It was the 13th model in the range and it’s the latest flagship iPhone. It also had mini, Pro and Pro Max versions.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022) is the 3rd generation of the smaller mid-range iPhone, launching in March 2022. Like its predecessors, it offers the same design with a Touch ID Home Button, pocketable format and large bezels at the top and bottom of the 4.7-inch screen.

As the world waits for the new Apple iPhone 14 to launch, much has been speculated about its specifications, price and other details. However, the real deal will be known only after the launch.