Technology giant Apple has launched a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 amid lockdown with a scissor style magic keyboard. With this Apple has said goodbye to its much-maligned butterfly keyboard. The Macbook Pro 16 inch was officially launched in 2019 in India. Other than the keyboard, the 13-inch Macbook Pro is the same as the old 13-inch Macbook Pro. The new 13-inch MacBook has Intel's 10th generation processor. Apple has now discontinued all its 15-inch model with the butterfly keyboard.

Talking about the price, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,22,990 in India. The MacBook Pro features Intel's 10th generation quadcore processor with a maximum speed of 4.1GHz. It claims that its speed will be 2.8 times higher than the old MacBook. Explain that the old MacBook had a dual-core processor. In the display, the MacBook Pro has a 13-inch display, which has a resolution of up to 6K. It will have the option of 16 GB and 32 GB RAM, while 256 GB of storage will be available. Its top variant i.e. 32 GB RAM variant has 4 TB of storage. It has Thunderbolt 3, USB-C port, and headphone jack. Apart from this, it also has a TouchID fingerprint sensor. Talking about the speaker, it has a wide stereo speaker like the old MacBook. It has a magic keyboard and you will also be able to edit 4K videos in the new MacBook.

Talking about the Macbook Pro 16 inch, the Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing said after Macbook pro was launched –

“With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook”

it has a 16-inch Retina display for a great experience. Apart from this, it will get an octa-core processor, up to 8 GB of virtual RAM. In the new laptop, Apple has given a new magic keyboard. It has up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 8 TB of memory and a 100-Watt battery. The MacBook Pro 16 inch has Intel’s 9th Generation processor. For graphics, it has AMD Andean Pro 5000M graphics. It has six speakers. The 16-inch MacBook Pro will get Apple’s Touch Bar, Touch ID sensor, Force Touch trackpad, and Apple T-2 security chip.

For connectivity, there are four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which supports USB 3.1 Generation-2. Its speed will be 10Gbps. Apart from this, you will get 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5- and 720-pixels FaceTime camera. The new MacBook weighs two kilograms.

The latest technology of Magic Keyboard in Apple’s 13-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro means they are more reliable and more refined and more responsive than the previous butterfly keyboard. The new keyboard has featured a physical escape key along with a separate Touch ID button. This ID button has a ‘T’ arrangement in the keyboard for arrow keys and touch bar.