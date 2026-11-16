Apple launches ‘Apple health AI study app’ to examine how users seek medical information; check eligibility and features

Apple has launched the Apple Health AI Study App in collaboration with OpenEvidence to study how users seek medical information via AI, offering peer-reviewed answers and strict privacy safeguards.

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'Apple health AI study app'

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple has launched a new research application, the Apple Health AI Study App, to examine how individuals use artificial intelligence to seek medical information, evaluate the quality of AI-generated responses and understand how such tools influence health decisions. Developed in collaboration with healthcare-focused AI firm OpenEvidence, the app allows participants to ask everyday health questions and receive plain-language responses grounded in peer-reviewed medical research and clinical guidelines, complete with citations from leading medical journals.

Designed to explain complex medical topics in simple language

The citation would be from established sources, including The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Nature and the app is also designed to explain complex medical topics in simple language. The study is open to up to 2 lakh participants in the US, possessing an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone 15 Pro or models running iOS 26 or later.

Apple Health AI Study App – Key Details:

Parameter Details App Name Apple Health AI Study App AI Research Partner OpenEvidence (backed by NEJM, JAMA, Nature, and clinical guidelines) Study Duration & Scale Over 12 months; targeting up to 200,000 participants Eligibility Criteria US residents aged 21+, using iPhone 15 or later with iOS 26+ and Apple Intelligence enabled Optional Data Sharing HealthKit metrics (heart rate, sleep, activity, lab results) to personalise responses

Apple has not announced whether the study will be expanded to other markets, including India, or whether its findings will lead to new AI-powered health features in the company’s existing products.

Participants can download the dedicated study app from the App Store to learn more about the research and decide whether to enrol. They can opt to share information from Apple’s Health app through HealthKit, including resting heart rate, physical activity, sleep data and laboratory results.

The study will analyse whether access to personal health information makes AI responses more relevant and easier to understand, the company said. The research will also study whether AI tools can prepare people for medical appointments by helping them understand health information before discussing concerns with their doctors, a report by IANS news agency said.

The study includes privacy protections and safety measures as participants retain control over whether they share HealthKit information and survey responses, the company claimed, adding that the collected data will not be used to train AI models. Participants can also gain insights into whether they should follow up with a healthcare provider on their health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)