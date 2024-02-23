Home

Apple Launches Dedicated Sports App For iPhone Users With These Exciting Features; Check Details

A new dedicated app, Apple Sports, is available for free in the App Store and allows users to keep track of their favourite teams and leagues.

The free app for iPhone delivers real-time scores, stats, and more.

New Delhi: Apple recently unveiled Apple Sports, a free app designed for iPhone users, offering real-time scores, stats, and more for sports enthusiasts. The app is tailored for speed and simplicity, providing personalised experiences by highlighting users’ favourite leagues and teams. It is available for download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with plans to expand to include additional leagues like the MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA.

Here are more details on the newly launched Apple app.

What is Apple Sports?

Apple Sports signifies Apple’s growing interest in the sports market, aligning with its services business strategy. The app integrates seamlessly with other Apple services, such as Apple News and Apple TV, offering a comprehensive sports experience for users. By providing real-time scores and stats across various leagues, Apple aims to cater to the needs of sports fans in a fast and user-friendly manner.

Features of Apple Sports App

Real-Time Scores & Stats : Users can access live scores, play-by-play updates, team stats, lineup details, and betting odds.

Personalisation: Customise scoreboards by following favourite teams, tournaments, and leagues.

Seamless Integration : Sync favourite teams and leagues from the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Live Game Viewing : Easily switch to the Apple TV app or connected streaming apps to watch live games.

Availability : Free to download for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

Good news for Sports Fans

Apple Sports offers a convenient way for sports fans to stay updated on their favourite teams and leagues. By providing quick access to real-time scores, stats, and personalised content, the app enhances the overall sports viewing experience. With features like live game viewing and seamless integration with other Apple services, Apple Sports aims to streamline how fans engage with sports content on their devices. As the app continues to evolve with new features and league support, it is poised to become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts seeking fast and reliable sports information.

