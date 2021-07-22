iOS 14.7 launched: American technology company Apple has launched iOS 14.7 operating system. The update to this latest operating system will be available to the iPhone 6s and newer models, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Mini 4 and later, and iPod Touch (7th generation). Many features have been given in iOS 14.7 OS, which will be of great use to the users. The new iOS 14.7 is an updated version of the iOS 14.6 that was released in May. Along with the launch of this latest Ios, Apple also launched MagSafe Battery Pack, watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7.Also Read - How to Download And Install iOS 14, iPadOS 14: Check List of iPhones, iPads Having Latest Updates

The new update also sports the ability to merge two different Apple Cards and create a single, self-linking account. This process adds the credit line and can be found in the updated Wallet application. Users can update their iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. With the new update, the Users for Home application will bring a new timer management feature for HomePod users. This can be done using the home app on your iPhone and iPod touch and setting the timer.

iOS 14.7 Compatible Devices

All iOS 13 compatible devices will support iOS 14.7 which means iPhone 6s and newer iPhones. You can also trigger the update manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

Everything That’s New in iOS 14.7

MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple iPhone 13 series will be launched in the market soon. Even before the launch of this series, the company has launched a new MagSafe Battery Pack which is a wireless battery pack. It will work with models like iPhone 12, iPhone 11. So let’s know the price and features of MagSafe Battery Pack.

The MagSafe Battery Pack will charge faster when connected to a charge with a capacity of 27W or more. Whenever you need a wireless charger, just connect it with a wireless charging cable up to 15W.” Apple recommends using a charger of 20W or more with it.

Merging Apple Cards

iOS 14.7 Apple Card Family is supported in the operating system. Only two family members can use this card. Through this, you can track from purchase to credit score. You can now combine credit limits and share it with an existing card user.

Air Quality Information

The new update allows users to view weather and air quality information in maps for Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain.

HomePod Timer Management

You can now manage timers on the HomePod through the Home app.