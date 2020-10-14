Amidst all the leaks and news, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 12 5G series during its special event. The company has introduced the iPhone 12 5G, iPhone 12 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G and iPhone 12 Mini 5G under the series. Apple organized a virtual launch event in Apple Park due to Coronavirus pandemic and launched its most-anticipated smartphones of the year. Apple has introduced four iPhones equipped with the technology to use fast 5G wireless network. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said – Also Read - Ready to Sell Your Kidneys? Apple iPhone 12 Price Triggers Hilarious Memes & Jokes on Twitter

"This is a huge leap for iPhone, bringing the best 5G experience in the market and delivering our most advanced technologies to users who want the absolute most from their iPhone."

"A new era for iPhone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said as he unveiled the next-generation flagship smartphones.

He further said –”5G will bring new level performance to the iPhone 12 models.”

Along with the iPhone 12 series, Apple has also launched HomePod mini, AirPods Studio wireless headphones and MagSafe wireless chargers.

Apple iPhone 12 5G and iPhone 12 Mini 5G Specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 5G has a 6.1-inch and the iPhone 12 Mini 5G has a 5.4-inch OLED display. Both phones have an edge-to-edge OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2,532 x 1,170p resolution, 460ppi pixel density, HDR 10, HLG HDR support, and super-wide notch at the front. This notch has a selfie camera and face id. The ceramic shield has been used to make the screen stronger which makes this iPhone more durable than before.

In the iPhone 12 5G and iPhone 12 Mini 5G, the company has a squarish camera module on the rear, which has a dual camera. This dual camera includes dual 12MP with OIS, 120-degree FoV, f / 1.8, 7 element lens and 2x optical zoom along with the sensors. The front camera of the phone has a 12MP aperture f / 2.2 true depth sensor for selfie and video chat. The cameras are supported by the new Smart Mode (as well as the front camera), Smart HDR3, Night Mode time-laps, and more.

Both phones have an upgraded with the A14 Bionic chipset, which will work much faster than the A13 chipset. This new chip has 11.8 billion transistors and a 40% faster central processing unit (CPU). It also has 30% fast graphics and is built with a 5-nanometer manufacturing process.

The iPhone 12 uses MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. The company said –

“MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models.”

Apple announced that keeping in mind the environment, the company is removing headphones and chargers from the iPhone packing.

iPhone 12 5G and iPhone 12 Mini 5G Price

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have been introduced in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. At the same time, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 69,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 74,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900. At the same time, each phone comes in blue, green, black, white and PRODUCT (RED). The phone will launch in India on October 30.

iPhone 12 Pro specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is getting a 6.7-inch screen. The company says that this time the camera of the iPhone has been much better than before. Apple’s deep fusion machine learning technology has been used in all cameras. Two wide-angle sensors and a telephoto sensor have been given in the triple camera setup in the iPhone 12 Pro. The camera setup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is slightly better than the rest as it uses a 65mm focal length telephoto camera that offers 2.5x optical zoom and 5x zoom.

iPhone 12 Pro Price

The iPhone 12 Pro is introduced in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max mainly differ in screen size and battery. The Pro model has a 6.1-inch screen. The Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. The company uses the ceramic shielded display. The panel in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is OLED but the pixel resolution is 2778 X 1284 and its pixel density is 458 PPI. The screen in the phone supports a 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and 1200nits brightness.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is introduced in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,39,900, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,59,900 in India.

The iPhones will be available on 16 October for Pre-Order, whereas, shipping will start from 23 October. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available from 13 November.