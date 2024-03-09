Home

Technology

Apple Launches New MacBook Air M3 At THESE Prices; Check Complete Details Here

Apple Launches New MacBook Air M3 At THESE Prices; Check Complete Details Here

Apple has recently unveiled the latest addition to its MacBook Air lineup with the powerful M3 processor. The new MacBook Air M3 comes at competitive prices, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. Check details here.

Apple introduces new MacBook Air with M3 processor chipsets in India.

New Delhi: Apple has just released the new Apple MacBook Air M3 laptops in India. The new M3 laptops include the MacBook Air M3 13 and M3 15, both of which feature the new M3 chipset. This new model offers impressive features such as an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. The M3 chip is designed to handle everyday tasks efficiently and support more intensive workflows like editing photos or 4K videos. Additionally, the MacBook Air can be configured with up to 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. Both the new MacBooks are available for purchase starting March 9, 2024, and will be available on Apple’s official website and other online and offline retail stores.

Here are the complete details on the new Apple MacBook Air M3, including its specs, price, and availability in India.

Apple MacBook Air M3: Features and Specs

The Apple MacBook Air with the M3 chip offers significant improvements in performance and features compared to its predecessors. Here are some key features and specifications:

Performance : The new M3 processor chip provides up to 60% faster performance than the previous M1 model and up to 13x faster than Intel-based models .

Memory : It supports 8–24GB of unified memory, with 8GB as standard, and offers configurations with up to 24GB of memory .

Display : The MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display with a 13.6-inch LED-backlit display, offering a native resolution of 2560×1664 pixels at 224 pixels per inch .

Connectivity : It includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, a MagSafe 3 connector, and a headphone jack .

Camera and Audio : The MacBook Air comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, voice isolation, wide-spectrum microphone modes, and enhanced voice clarity for audio and video calls .

Battery Life : The M3 model offers up to 18 hours of battery life .

Design : It maintains the thin and light design of the MacBook Air, with a durable aluminium enclosure available in various colours like Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver

Apple Macbook Air M3: Price and Availability in India

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is priced at Rs 1,14,900 in India for the 13-inch variant, while the 15-inch variant starts at Rs 1,54,900. These laptops are available for purchase starting March 9, 2024, on Apple’s website and major retailers like Croma. The MacBook Air M3 offers impressive features like an Apple M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of SSD storage for the 13-inch model. Additionally, it includes a Liquid Retina display, MagSafe 3 charging, Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and support for two external monitors. The laptops are available in colours like midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver. However, if you are planning to buy one of the new MacBook Air laptops, Apple also allows users to customise them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.