New Delhi: iPhone lovers, here comes a piece of good news for you this month. As per updates, Apple's iPhones including the iPhone 12 series will be available for a cheaper price on January 26 as the brand is launching its Republic Day sale. Now, potential buyers will be able to get iPhone 12 for just Rs 61,900.

To get the offers, buyers won't have to trade in flagship phones from the past couple of years. According to updates, Rs 9,000 discount will be available by trading in an old phone whereas an additional extra cashback of Rs 3,000 on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR and iPhone SE.

On the sale day, the iPhone 12 series will be starting at Rs 48,900. Moreover, the vanilla iPhone 12 will be available for Rs 61,900 whereas the higher-end models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,02,900 and Rs 1,12,900. However, the exchange price may vary from phone to phone.

Buyers looking for cheaper and compact iPhone compared to the iPhone 12 mini, then iPhone SE will be available for Rs 20,900. The last iPhone on the list is iPhone XR which will be available for 28,900. Buyers must note that iPhone SE and iPhone XR have only one rear camera.