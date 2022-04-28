New Delhi: Apple Inc said it has launched a smart water bottle that can cost around Rs 4,600 in India. After declaring its polishing cloth for almost Rs 1,900, the US-based trillion-dollar company has launched a new water bottle called HidrateSpark.

Now, Apple has listed the HidrateSpark water bottle on its website and retail stores for $59.95 (nearly Rs 4,600). At present, the smart water bottle is only available in the US market. This water bottle is smart because it can monitor your daily intake of water or fluid and sync it with your Apple Health.

Just like the iPhones, the HidrateSpark water bottle comes in two variants; HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL and are priced at $59.95 and $79.95 respectively.

How does it monitor your fluid intake?

As per updates from Apple, the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL sells in two colours — Silver and Black. The bottle has LED sensor at the bottom that senses the water intake and alerts Apple Health through Bluetooth connection. On the other hand, the HidrateSpark Pro comes in Black and Green colours and with similar features.

Salient features of the smart water bottle: