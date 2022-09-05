Apple Event: American technology giant Apple is likely to launch its Airpods Pro 2 at the upcoming ‘Far Out’ launch event on September 7. According to a Bloomberg report from journalist Mark Gruman, the company will also announce the much awaited AirPods Pro 2 alongside iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.Also Read - Apple May Bring Back THIS Feature With iPhone 14 Pro. Check Details Here

To recall, the original Apple Airpods Pro was launched in India in 2019. Now, a rumored success of Apple AirPods Pro has been creating the buzz for some months now. While Apple TWS earbuds were expected to be launched earlier this year, now it is being suggested that the new Airpods Pro 2 could be at the event. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series to Get Improved MagSafe, New Colour Options: Reports

The customers can expect notable changes in terms of design of AirPods Pro 2, according to the reports. It would be an in-ear fit maintained to ensure a proper noise isolating seal for active noise cancellation to function. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 To Get Apple CarPlay On THIS DATE | Details Here

Meanwhile, Gruman has also suggested that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models iPhone 14 Pro models would house bigger size batterieswould house bigger size batteries. If Apple increases the battery size, it would be the second time in a row when the tech giant would be increasing its battery capacity.

Gruman also hinted that Apple is focusing on developing its eSIM technology and may ditch the physical SIM card slot for some models this year or early next year.

