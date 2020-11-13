New Delhi: After making a host of features this year that includes iPhone 12 series, MacBooks, watches, and iPads, Apple is planning to launch an iPad mini soon.

As per media reports, the features of iPad mini 6 would bear strong resemblances with the iPad Air 4. Along with the designs, major details about its specifications have also leaked online.

According to Twitter updates, the iPad mini will get powerful insides and also a new boxy design, which is in sync with the iPhone 12 and iPad Air.

Apart from this, Apple is also planning to replace the iPad mini with a foldable device and also could bring a foldable phone at the price of an iPad mini.

Notably, Apple has launched the iPad mini 5 last year and it comes with support for Apple Pencil and was driven by A12 Bionic chipset.

What are its expected specifications?

1) As per reports, the iPad mini 6 could come with an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display.

2) The iPad mini 6 could also feature A14 Bionic chipset that drives the show in the new iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 4th generation.

3) The iPad mini 6 could come with support for Apple pencil 2.