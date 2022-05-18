San Francisco: Tech giant Apple may unveil three new smartwatches and AirPods Pro 2, along with the much-anticipated iPhone 14 series on September 13. According to reports, Apple is planning on releasing multiple new products apart from launching four new iPhone 14 models–iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September.

Apple apparently aims at releasing at least three new watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition as well, which is more geared toward outdoor sports and activities.

Apart from these wearables, Apple is also expected to finally unveil its highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 truly wireless earbuds. The new hearable is expected to feature a new design that drops the stem, while also featuring next-generation ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and support for lossless audio as well.

For iPhone 14, the first two models will apparently feature the last year’s A15 Bionic chip while the Pro series will come with the next-gen A16 Bionic chipset.

Notably, Apple is also planning to drop the mini variant following a lacklustre market performance.