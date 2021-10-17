New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is expected to launch its next-generation of MacBook Pros in an event tomorrow. According to the reports, the company is likely to expand its portfolio of laptops powered by its new line of M-series chipsets. Apple is expected to introduce the much anticipated, MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset.Also Read - Apple Event 2021 : Apple's Next Event To Be Held On 18th Of October, Here's What You Can Expect | Watch Video
The launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:30 PM IST. The company is also expected to launch the Mac Mini that will also be powered by a M-series chipset. Apple might also raise curtain from its much anticipated new AirPods 3 at the event. Also Read - Apple Airpods To Read Body Temperature, Monitor Posture in Future | Details Here
Last month, Apple held its September event where it announced the new iPhone 13 series, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The upcoming event will be jam-packed with announcements, with a major focus on the new Mac lineup, including the long rumoured M1X-powered MacBook Pros. Also Read - Apple Uses RD Burman’s ‘Dum Maro Dum’ at The iPhone 13 Launch, Desi Twitter Can't Keep Calm | Watch
MacBook Pro
Here are some of the key specifications:
- Apple will be launching the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops.
- These MacBooks will be powered by the second chipset in the M-series line-up.
- According to the reports, the laptop is likely to be called as M1X.
- The current M1 chipsets will also continue to power the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
- The new chipset will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores.
- The new MacBook Pro is expected to get flatted sides, in line with the look of iPhone 13 series.
Mac mini:
Apple could unveil a completely redesigned Mac mini. Finally, the event could also be where Apple launches new third-generation AirPods, designed like the current AirPods Pro but targeted at a lower price point.
AirPods 3
The new AirPods 3 are expected to be the company’s ‘One more thing’ product.
The Apple AirPods 3 will still missout on the noise cancellation and short stem design.