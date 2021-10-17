New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is expected to launch its next-generation of MacBook Pros in an event tomorrow. According to the reports, the company is likely to expand its portfolio of laptops powered by its new line of M-series chipsets. Apple is expected to introduce the much anticipated, MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset.Also Read - Apple Event 2021 : Apple's Next Event To Be Held On 18th Of October, Here's What You Can Expect | Watch Video

The launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:30 PM IST. The company is also expected to launch the Mac Mini that will also be powered by a M-series chipset. Apple might also raise curtain from its much anticipated new AirPods 3 at the event.

Last month, Apple held its September event where it announced the new iPhone 13 series, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The upcoming event will be jam-packed with announcements, with a major focus on the new Mac lineup, including the long rumoured M1X-powered MacBook Pros.

MacBook Pro

Here are some of the key specifications:

Apple will be launching the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

These MacBooks will be powered by the second chipset in the M-series line-up.

According to the reports, the laptop is likely to be called as M1X.

The current M1 chipsets will also continue to power the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new chipset will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to get flatted sides, in line with the look of iPhone 13 series.

Mac mini:

Apple could unveil a completely redesigned Mac mini. Finally, the event could also be where Apple launches new third-generation AirPods, designed like the current AirPods Pro but targeted at a lower price point.

AirPods 3

The new AirPods 3 are expected to be the company’s ‘One more thing’ product.

The Apple AirPods 3 will still missout on the noise cancellation and short stem design.