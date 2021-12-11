New Delhi: Waiting for the best price of the Apple MacBook Air, then wait no more. MacBook Air M1 is currently available at a massive discount in India, with an effective price as low as Rs 79,500. This is the lowest price the MacBook Air M1 has been offered throughout the year. Launched last year at a price of Rs 92,900, MacBook Air M1 is one of the Apple devices to be powered by the company’s own silicon.Also Read - Did You Know Apple's iOS 15.2 Update Can Detect Third Party Parts In iPhone? Watch Video To Know How
Here’s how the offer works
An official Apple reseller, The Imagine store is offering the MacBook Air M1 with a discount of Rs 7,400, bringing down the official price of the device to Rs 85,500. Additionally, if you are an HDFC Bank credit cardholder, you can further avail cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchase using the credit card. After the HDFC Bank cashback, the laptop is available at an effective price of Rs 79,500. HDFC is also offering the credit card cashback on EMI transactions. Additionally, The Imagine Store is also offering free delivery of the laptop. Also Read - Apple Shuts Store After Staff Members Test Covid positive
Apple MacBook Air M1 Specifications
- Launched last year, the MacBook Air packs an Apple M1 chip, tone of the first system on a chip from the company for Mac. The M1 chip is amongst the best ARM based chips currently available in the market.
- The device features 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage.
- The laptop features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit Retina display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and 227 PPI pixel density.
- It also comes with Apple’s True Tone and Backlit Magic keyboard. MacBook Air M1 also sports Touch ID that’s integrated into the power on button.
- MacBook Air M1 comes with a force touch trackpad and supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with two Thunderbolt ports.
- The device also packs a powerful up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.
- It runs on Apple’s latest macOS Montery operating system.
- It also comes packed with 720p FaceTime HD camera and stereo speakers.