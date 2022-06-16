New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is all set to start the pre-orders for its 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) in India on Friday (June 17) at 5.30pm IST. The Macbook is powered by the company’s M2 chip. The gadget will be available to purchase via the official Apple India website as well as the company’s authorised resellers.Also Read - WhatsApp Launches New Update For Users To Transfer Chats From Android To iPhone | Here’s How To Do It

To recall, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) was earlier unveiled alongside MacBook Air (2022) earlier this month during the WWDC 2022. It offers up to 24GB of unified memory and carries up to 2TB of storage. The MacBook Pro (2022) features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display and is said to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

The pre-orders for the MacBook Pro (2022) will begin on Friday at 5.00am PDT (5.30pm IST) via the company website, Apple Store app and authorised resellers, with its sale starting from June 24. Also Read - Apple's New iOS 16 Allows Users To See WiFi Network Password

Apple MacBook Pro: Features:

The latest MacBook Pro (2022) comes with Apple’s M2 chipset under the hood.

It is paired with a 16-core Neural Engine.

It offers upto 24GB of unified memory along with up to 2TB of storage.

The MacBook Pro (2022) is equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display

It offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness with P3 colour support.

Like the predecessor, it comes with a Magic Keyboard with physical function keys and a wider escape key.

It comes in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

It also includes a Force Touch trackpad.

It has an active cooling system and offers support for ProRes encode and decode.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) is claimed to deliver 20-hour battery life on a single charge.

Price:

Price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 starts at Rs. 1,29,900 in India for regular customers. It is also available for education with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. Meanwhile, Apple is offering the device with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667.