Apple maps gets major upgrade in India: Offers interactive street views, 3D landmarks, local language support and more

Apple has rolled out an upgraded Apple Maps experience in India, introducing faster navigation, 3D views of over 300 landmarks, interactive street-level imagery and India-specific features. The update also brings dual-language labels and improved voice guidance.

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Apple maps gets major upgrade in India: Offers interactive street views, 3D landmarks, local language support and more (Image: IANS)

Apple has rolled out a redesigned version of Apple Maps in India, introducing several new features to make navigation easier across cities and towns. The update brings faster navigation, interactive street-level images, more than 300 three-dimensional landmarks and support for multiple Indian languages. The new features are designed to address the navigation needs of Indian users, including those travelling on roads without clear street names or signs.

Apple maps introduces landmark-based voice directions

One of the key additions is enhanced Natural Language Guidance. The feature provides conversational voice instructions using familiar landmarks and real-world references.

For instance, instead of relying only on road names and distances, the app can guide users using nearby petrol pumps, traffic signals and road pillars. This could help people navigate areas where street names are missing or difficult to identify.

The update also brings lane guidance, which helps drivers choose the correct lane before taking a turn or entering an elevated road.

Users can now plan routes with up to 15 stops. They can also share their estimated arrival time with friends and family, report accidents and road hazards through Siri, and plan journeys using electric vehicle route guidance.

Apple maps adds look around and AR walking directions

Apple has introduced its Look Around feature in India. It allows users to explore locations through interactive, street-level images without physically visiting them.

The update also brings augmented reality (AR) walking directions. Users can point their iPhone cameras towards their surroundings to see navigation instructions overlaid on the real-world view. The redesigned Maps experience also includes more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks and shopping centres, along with more than 300 3D landmarks across the country.

Apple Maps supports hindi and 11 other Indian languages

The updated service introduces dual-language labels, displaying English alongside the regional language based on the user’s device settings and location.

Apart from Hindi and English, Apple Maps now supports Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu. This feature is expected to make it easier for users to identify places and follow directions in their preferred regional language.

Public transport and Indian railways support

The updated Maps service also offers public transport information in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Users can plan journeys, locate nearby stations and receive alerts when they are approaching their destination. The service also supports journey planning for passengers travelling on Indian Railways.

Other additions include cycling directions with elevation details, custom route creation and Preferred Routes. The latter uses on-device intelligence to learn a user’s regular travel patterns and help with daily commutes.

Apple Maps Update: What about user privacy?

Apple said users do not need to sign in to use Maps. Personalised features are powered by on-device intelligence, meaning the information is processed on the user’s device.

The company also said that data collected through the service is linked to random identifiers that are reset periodically. Location searches are protected through a process designed to prevent Apple servers from identifying a user’s precise location.

Which devices support the new Apple Maps features?

The redesigned Maps experience, including dual-language labels and enhanced Natural Language Guidance, is available on devices running iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 or later.