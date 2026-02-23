Home

Something big is coming on March 4: Is Apple about to reveal its most affordable iPhone and MacBook ever?

Apple’s March 4, 2026 event could unveil the iPhone 17e, a low-cost MacBook, and refreshed iPads, marking a major push toward affordable innovation across its flagship product lineup.

Apple’s March 4 event 2026

Apple dropped a hint about its first hardware event of 2026 – a “special Apple experience” set to take place on March 4. As usual with Apple products events, the company’s expected to unveil a flurry of new gadgets across its iPhone, Mac and iPad product families.

The difference this time around? Apple says it won’t stick to the traditional Apple Park stage show, opting instead for “immersive experiences happening simultaneously” with media events in NYC, London and Shanghai.

Apple may actually be saving its biggest announcements for multiple events throughout March 2-4.

iPhone 17, MacBooks, New iPads: Here’s What to Expect

Mark Gurman reports Apple may have multiple product announcements throughout the week of March 2 to March 4. Rumors suggest at least five new devices will be launched across those days.

Apple iPhone 17e

March’s big-ticket item is expected to be the iPhone 17e. The successor to last year’s iPhone 16e, this budget-friendly handset is expected to retain the same design language as its predecessor, but with a few upgrades under the hood.

Expectations are high for a better performing C1X modem for faster cellular performance, MagSafe compatibility and improved cameras.

Apple continues to emphasize its commitment to expanding into emerging markets by offering consumers a low-cost iPhone option without many of the high-end features of Apple’s flagship smartphones.

Budget MacBook Makes MacBook Linesup Wild

Apple fans will be blown away by a budget-friendly MacBook that’s rumored to cost under $999. If accurate, this will be the first MacBook ever to dip below the $1,000 price barrier.

Instead of sporting one of Apple’s proprietary M-series chips like other MacBooks, this fan-less design may utilize the A18 Pro chipset that recently made its debut in the iPhone 18 lineup. Using an iPhone chip will allow Apple to balance performance with efficiency and help trim down manufacturing costs.

Apple could also reduce the size of the display by half an inch diagonally. Rumors also predict silly colors will be available, as showcased by the colors present in Apple’s event invitation’s 3D apple logo.

iPad Pros, iPad Air: Apple Reveals Updates

Joining the iPhone 17 and MacBook is also a lineup of new iPads. Rumored devices include a new iPad Air that sports Apple’s latest M4 chip, along with updates to the entry-level iPad.

Other details about next iPad updates have been slim, but we’ll likely learn more about Apple’s plans to one-up its competitors in the tablet space on March 4.

The Takeaway

With countless rumors swirling about next month’s events, it’s difficult to say for sure what Apple will actually announce on March 4. What is certain? If the past is any indication of what’s to come, Apple fans are in for a treat.

