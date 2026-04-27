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Apple may bring home screen undo and redo buttons with iOS 27 updates

Apple may bring home screen ‘undo’ and ‘redo’ buttons with iOS 27 updates

Apple may add new features to its operating system with the launch of iOS 27. One of the biggest changes will be launch of 'undo' and 'redo' buttons.

Apple iOS 27 make bring significant changes. File Image

Apple is reportedly testing two new Home Screen customisation tools, ‘Undo’ and ‘Redo’, in iOS 27 as part of efforts to make everyday use more seamless. According to MacRumours, the additions are expected to simplify the process of managing Home Screen layouts, allowing users to quickly reverse or reapply changes without manually reconfiguring icons and widgets.

“Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customise, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages,” a source reported to MacRumours, adding, “Apple is looking at adding ‘undo’ and ‘redo’ buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier.”

What other changes to expect in iOS 27?

iOS 27 is also expected to include wider improvements alongside these changes, including a dedicated Siri app and upgraded Apple Intelligence features. Notably, the upcoming software update is being compared to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which prioritised performance optimisations and stability over major visual overhauls.

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This suggests iOS 27 could focus heavily on bug fixes and system reliability rather than sweeping design changes, according to MacRumours. Apple is expected to begin beta testing iOS 27 in June, with a public release scheduled for September, in line with its typical annual software rollout cycle.

Apple’s iOS 27 may add a redesigned Siri app with extensions support

Apple is preparing to unveil its next major software update — iOS 27 at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled to take place on June 8. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is expected to introduce a redesigned Siri app with a new “Extensions” feature with iOS 27 update.

As per Bloomberg, Apple’s new Extensions feature could let users add third-party AI chatbots other than ChatGPT and run them inside Siri. The company is also reportedly developing a dedicated App Store section for such integrations, essentially building an AI marketplace. The strategy mirrors Apple’s traditional model of combining in-house apps with third-party options while taking a 30 per cent cut through the App Store.

iOS 27 update may arrive at WWDC 2026

WWDC 2026 will be held from June 8 to June 12, where Apple is expected to showcase major software updates, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. Much like last year’s edition, WWDC 2026 will follow a hybrid format. The conference will run mostly online, letting developers from anywhere in the world join sessions and connect with Apple engineers free of charge, according to MacRumors.

With inputs from ANI

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