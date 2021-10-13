New Delhi: Apple Inc is likely to cut down production of its iPhone 13 due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing that people familiar with the matter. The report said that Apple is now expecting to make as much as 10 million fewer phones in 2021, than originally planned.

The report added that Apple suppliers including Broadcom and Texas Instruments are unable to deliver the necessary quantities of components, so Apple has been forced to tell other parts of its manufacturing pipeline to also cut back.

Apple warned investors that supply chain production problems could impact iPhone supply in the current quarter. Earlier in the year, Apple said that constrained availability of ‘legacy nodes’ was impacting iPad and MacBook production.

Shares of Apple fell 1.2% in after-hours trading, while those of Texas Instruments and Broadcom were both down about 1%.

Apple declined to comment. Broadcom and Texas Instruments did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

In July, Apple forecast slowing revenue growth and said the chip shortage, which had started eating away at its ability to sell Macs and iPads, would start impacting iPhone production. Texas Instruments also gave a soft revenue outlook in the month, hinting on chip supply concerns for the rest of the year.

The chip crunch, including shortage of components and raw materials like substrates, has surmounted immense pressure on industries from automobiles to electronics, leading many automakers to even temporarily suspend production.

Analysts have warned that Apple’s customers will have to wait for longer to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13, with supply chain bottlenecks and strong demand leading to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years.

Apple is set to announce its next earnings report on October 28, where it will tell investors how well the iPhone 13 is faring in the market and likely give some insight on the supply situation.

(With inputs from Reuters)