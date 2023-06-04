Home

Apple May Drop ‘Hey Siri!’ Trigger Phrase At WWDC

Apple's 'WWDC 2023' keynote event is set to be held on June 5. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Apple may stop using the ‘Hey Siri’ phrase that activates virtual assistant in the latest iOS 17 update. ‘Hey Siri’ is an iconic phrase introduced by Apple in 2014 to launch its voice assistant Siri.

Apple could be announcing the move to drop the ‘Hey Siri’ phrase at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Apple’s ‘WWDC 2023’ keynote event is set to be held on June 5. Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2023.

The company built a new “structure” at the “Apple Park” campus designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset, reports MacRumors.

There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater – open to developers – for after the keynote – in addition to headset building,” he tweeted.

Hands-on experiences will include FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games. Moreover, the report said that users with migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, and past traumatic brain injuries will be warned not to use the headset.

Meanwhile, Apple’s AR/VR headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.

The information was shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, which had accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra before it was unveiled earlier this year. According to the leaker, the new headset will come in black, blue, grey, green, pink and a sixth undisclosed colour.

Earlier, Apple, in an internal memo, said it will mark its original 12-inch MacBook as an obsolete product on June 30. The laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers once it has been declared obsolete because parts will no longer be available, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone maker marks a product as technologically obsolete when more than seven years have passed since the tech giant stopped offering it for sale.

The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 after being replaced by a second-generation model with better specifications, making it more than seven years old.

