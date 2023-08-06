Home

Apple May Launch AirTag 2 In 2025

Apple introduced AirTag in April 2021. According to the tech giant, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Apple is likely to release the AirTag 2 in 2025, rather than 2024 as some had previously thought. (Image: IANS)

San Francisco: Apple is expected to release the second generation of its AirTag tracker in 2025, according to leaker LeaksApplePro. The new tracker is rumored to have “tons of new features,” including “3D Precision Finding.” LeaksApplePro also said that “2024 estimates are a bit early according to sources.”

Apple Is Likely To Release AirTag 2 In 2025

In other words, Apple is likely to release the AirTag 2 in 2025, rather than 2024 as some had previously thought. The new tracker is expected to have a number of new features, including “3D Precision Finding,” which would allow users to more easily locate their AirTags.

On August 2, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that the AirTag 2 will likely go into mass production in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

“I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” Kuo added. Apple introduced AirTag in April 2021. According to the tech giant, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Current AirTag Features

Current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant. It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

Famous AirTag’s Usasages

AirTag’s use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items. Last month, an AirTag had helped to track down a restaurant burglar who stole $15,000 worth of goods. It was also reported that an AirTag had helped to track stolen possessions, resulting in the burglar’s arrest and 15-month imprisonment term. In June, the tracker had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

Meanwhile, in January this year, an AirTag had helped to rescue one-year-old Australian shepherd Seamus who got away from his owner while out for a walk and fell into a fast-flowing storm drain, by leading rescuers to his location.

All About Apple AirTags

AirTags use Bluetooth to send a signal to nearby Apple devices. These devices then send the AirTag’s location to iCloud, where you can see it on a map in the Find My app. The process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy, and it is efficient so that you don’t have to worry about battery life or data usage, as per official site of Apple.

(With IANS Inputs)

