New Delhi: Tech giant Apple may reportedly launch iPhone SE and Mac mini at the spring special event on March 8. Apple had announced that it will hold the spring special event hat will focus on a 5G-equipped iPhone SE and an update to the Mac mini.

The event is likely to start at 10 am Pacific Time and will be viewable through the normal video streaming venues. This will be Apple’s first special event of 2022, following after the Unleashed event from October 18, reports AppleInsider, news agency IANS reported.

The tech giant has a large raft of rumoured products set to launch throughout 2022. While some are expected to arrive later in the year, such as the usual fall “iPhone 14” refresh, there’s a collection of products that could appear at this earlier event.

Apple Spring Special Event 2022: Key Points