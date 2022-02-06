San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has reportedly reduced the free trial period for Apple Music for new subscribers from three months to one month. Three years after it first appeared to be planning to shrink its free trial period, Apple Music has finally reduced it to one month, reports AppleInsider.Also Read - Twitter Testing New Feature to Allow Users to Post Long Messages

New users get one month's free trial, instead of the previous three months, although buyers of AirPods and other devices still get six months. Apple Music's terms and conditions on the official site now make no mention of a specific period. But as late as January 2022, the banner headline was "Enjoy 3 months on us", and it's now "Start your free trial today".

New users who click to sign up for the trial are now notified that they get, "1 month free, then $9.99/month". Aside from offers such as the extended one for buyers of Apple headphones, Apple Music has been offering a three-month free trial since it began in 2015.