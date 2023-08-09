Home

Apple has started rolling out new for Apple Music, known as Discover Station. Here are all the details you need to know about the new feature.

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple has started rolling out new features for its iPhone users. This new feature is called ‘Discovery Station’. Now, Apple Music subscribers can get access to a variety of new songs, artists, and genres. The Discovery Station feature allows music listeners to get a taste of different dimensions of music from various artists. This new feature is likely in direct contention with Spotify. As Spotify is also a digital music platform with millions of subscribers and has features similar to Discovery Station.

What is Discovery Station?

The new Discovery Station is more like a radio station that appears to play music in a similar manner to songs in your own music collection that you have been listening to and loved in the past. But this is where the discovery station algorithm comes to play, it picks music that you haven’t got in playlists or your music collection.

Apple Music now features two new algorithm based stations to help you discover new music Do you like the current Apple Music algorithm? pic.twitter.com/wQsvQ6OeIR — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 8, 2023

The Discovery Station has been rolled out to users since Monday. Now Apple music listeners can directly click on the “Listen Now” button under the “Station for you” option. As this new feature specifies how the algorithm works to suggest new feeds for genres to Apple music listeners is still doubted.

There are high chances of Apple promoting the Discovery Station in the near future. As the beat versions rolled out the Discovery Station proved to be outstanding. It seems to be a great platform to uncover music that is customized to your unique preferences of Music.

Spotify v/s Apple Music

Digital music platform Spotify features similar recommendations to its users, it’s known as Discover Weekly, where music listeners can find new songs, artists, and genres.

Comparing Spotify’s Discover Weekly to Apple Music’s Discover Station, the initial digital music platform is much ahead in the race to discover new music genres for its music listeners.

Apple Music with its new algorithm for Discovery Station clearly lacks behind compared to Spotify. Apple has initially started working on this new feature, you can now like or dislike new genres of song which helps improve Apple’s algorithm.

