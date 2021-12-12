New Delhi: Apple Music is now available to stream on Google Assistant-enabled devices like the Nest Mini and Nest Audio in five more countries, including India. Australia, Canada, India, S. Korea, and Mexico are the latest regions to offer Apple Music on compatible devices.Also Read - SpiceJet to Introduce 'SpiceXpress' Drone Delivery Service to Expand its Logistics Platform

Last year, Apple Music began rolling out on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan. "With Apple Music now available on Nest devices such as Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, Apple Music subscribers now have more choices when it comes to where they can utilize their Apple Music service," the search engine giant said in a statement.

To enable Apple Music on a Google Nest/Home device, a user just needs to head to the Google Home app on iOS/Android and select 'Settings.' Under this option, scroll down to 'Services' at the bottom and 'Music' Next, select 'Apple Music' and link your account to the Home app.

After setting up Apple Music with Nest/Home, one will be able to ask Google Assistant to play songs and albums from Apple Music via Google’s smart speakers by default.

“Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs, albums and playlists just by using their voice. Not sure what you want to listen to? You can also use your Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood or activity,” the company added.