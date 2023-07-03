Home

Technology

Apple’s New AirPods Pro May Be Able To Check Your Temperature

Apple’s New AirPods Pro May Be Able To Check Your Temperature

The device is likely to be able to determine the temperature via the wearer's ear canal.

The next AirPods may feature new hearing health specifications that can check the potential hearing issues. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple’s new AirPods Pro may be able to check a customer’s body temperature. The device is likely to be able to determine the temperature via the wearer’s ear canal.

The next AirPods may also feature new hearing health specifications that can check the potential hearing issues. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant’s new headphones will feature USB-C, and the company is also planning new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models, reports The Verge as per news agency IANS. However, the new products may not be launched soon.

You may like to read

AirPods currently support audiograms, which are audio profiles that inform the AirPods of any areas of the users’ hearing that may be weaker so that they can adjust to those areas.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has legalised the over-the-counter selling of hearing aids without a prescription, Gurman said that the iPhone maker is considering marketing the AirPods as hearing aids.

Talking about the new temperature checking feature, he said that expanding temperature tracking to the AirPods could be more accurate and would allow the tech giant more accurately tell a wearer if they are starting to get sick.

According to Gurman, the updated AirPods Pro might not be released anytime soon. The USB-C AirPods might be arriving soon, but Gurman thinks the new health features are “several months or even years away.”

Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port. The information was shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast ‘Connected’ last week, reports MacRumors.

Hurley said that he received the information from an anonymous source who previously shared correct details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds. The Studio Pro is expected to be available in four colours — Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown. Also, as per the leaked images, the headphones will likely feature a very similar design to the Beats Studio3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.