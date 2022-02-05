New Delhi: There is a possibility that tech giant Apple may launch its new high-end Mac mini this spring with a slimmer design and faster chip technology. According to MacRumors, the release date rumour comes by cross-referencing recent reports from display analyst Ross Young and Mark Gurman, both of whom often provide accurate insights into Apple’s plans.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops Down To Rs. 50,900, Here's How You Can Get It; Watch
Last year in December, Young said a new iMac Pro model with a mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also floated the possibility of this machine being announced at a spring event, likely in March or April, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro To Have Design Similar To 24-Inch M1 iMac
According to the Gunman’s latest report, Apple’s spring event is likely to focus on the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a refreshed version of the iPad Air with an updated A-series chip, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips. He suggested that this Mac might be either the new mini-LED iMac or the Mac mini, it added. Now, Young said that he no longer expects the new iMac Pro to launch in the spring, with a “summer” launch seeming more likely for the high-end all-in-one device. Also Read - Apple Now Allows Developers to Distribute Unlisted Apps on App Store
Meanwhile, there is a possibility that panel shipments for the iMac Pro will begin in June, and a release could follow in August or September.
Apple has been rumoured to be working on a Mac mini to replace the Intel-based models that are still in the product lineup for some time.
Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.
Apple’s New High-End Mac Mini: Expected Features
It is this high-end model that is expected to be replaced this year with an Apple silicon model that features the first redesign since 2010.
- The new device is expected to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from the MacBook Pro
- 64GB memory
- Four Thunderbolt ports
- Adesign with a “plexiglass-like” top
(With inputs from IANS)