New Delhi: There is a possibility that tech giant Apple may launch its new high-end Mac mini this spring with a slimmer design and faster chip technology. According to MacRumors, the release date rumour comes by cross-referencing recent reports from display analyst Ross Young and Mark Gurman, both of whom often provide accurate insights into Apple’s plans.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops Down To Rs. 50,900, Here's How You Can Get It; Watch

Last year in December, Young said a new iMac Pro model with a mini-LED display was going to launch in the spring, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also floated the possibility of this machine being announced at a spring event, likely in March or April, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro To Have Design Similar To 24-Inch M1 iMac

According to the Gunman’s latest report, Apple’s spring event is likely to focus on the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a refreshed version of the iPad Air with an updated A-series chip, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon chips. He suggested that this Mac might be either the new mini-LED iMac or the Mac mini, it added. Now, Young said that he no longer expects the new iMac Pro to launch in the spring, with a “summer” launch seeming more likely for the high-end all-in-one device. Also Read - Apple Now Allows Developers to Distribute Unlisted Apps on App Store

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that panel shipments for the iMac Pro will begin in June, and a release could follow in August or September.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a Mac mini to replace the Intel-based models that are still in the product lineup for some time.

Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.

Apple’s New High-End Mac Mini: Expected Features

It is this high-end model that is expected to be replaced this year with an Apple silicon model that features the first redesign since 2010.

The new device is expected to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from the MacBook Pro

64GB memory

Four Thunderbolt ports

Adesign with a “plexiglass-like” top

(With inputs from IANS)