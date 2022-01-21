New Delhi: Apple, which is planning to launch new iphone 14 models in September, is likely to announce at least four products including a a new iPhone SE with 5G and fifth-generation iPad Air. The tech giant is also reportedly planning to launch two new Macs at the launch event which is expected to take place in the spring this year.Also Read - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Grand Statue To Be Installed At India Gate, Says PM Modi

According to MacRumors, fifth-generation iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models is likely to be launched by the Apple. The new iPad Air could be announced alongside the third-generation iPhone SE in September. The overall design for the new iPad Air may have the same design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

Apple iPhone SE 3 features: Key Points

Apple iPhone SE 3 will have the new chipset — the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks.

Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world — $399.

Despite having a small-form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020.

The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

Apple planning to redesign 27-inch iMac

In addition, Apple is also planning a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to support ProMotion.

The new 27-inch iMac is expected to be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that debuted in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.