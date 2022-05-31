New Delhi: Robert Scoble, the American blogger, technical evangelist, and author, best known for his blog, Scobleizer, shared a bunch of items about what to expect from the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (Apple WWDC) that is scheduled for Monday, June 6. “A bunch of things but specific to search”, he said adding “and a new search engine is coming too.”Also Read - Elon Musk Tops The Chart Of 10 Highest Paid CEOs Of The Fortune 500. Check Full List HERE

Robert Scoble posted a tweet, “Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get “smart?” Hmmm.” Also Read - Forgot Your Apple ID Password? A Step-by-step Guide to Reset It Here

Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get “smart?” Hmmm. — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tomorrow: Check Best deals on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More

Apple’s WWDC will be the first of three different events that Apple is preparing for the next year introducing the world to augmented reality (a new form that we haven’t seen yet). Thread: — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

This tweet is being construed as a hint from Robert who is way more into what to expect regarding augmented reality (AR) from Apple. Maybe Apple Glasses?

Apple has been slowly showing signs of getting into web search over the years. As reported, Google paid Apple $15 billion in 2021 to be the default search engine on Apple Safari.

Apple is famous for venturing into new projects that dramatically transform the market and reshape the customer experience. One of the most controversial (yet unconfirmed) projects is a new search engine platform that may have the potential to shift the market dynamic and challenge the dominance of Google.

Currently, Google is the leading search engine. The majority of the search engine’s revenue is accumulated through advertising, and that’s a significant reason for other tech giants such as Apple to attempt to enter the market and look for opportunities for similar growth.

WWDC 2022, with the tagline “Call to code”, will be held from June 6 to June 10, 2022 as another online-only conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite improvements, just like the previous two held in 2020 and 2021.