New Delhi: As Apple has stopped accepting credit and debit cards for subscriptions and app purchases in India, the company on Friday said it has allowed the Indian users to add funds to their Apple ID balance to buy apps, games, music and enjoy other services in the country.

The company further said if the users want to continue enjoying their subscriptions, they will have to add funds to their Apple ID balance.

"Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers," the company had said in a blogpost.

“To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI,” it added.

Here’s how to use it: As reported by news agency IANS, Apple also said that users can add funds automatically to Apple ID balance by setting up Auto Reload.

The news follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement of new auto-debit rules last year.

As per the reports, users must approve recurring transactions like subscriptions using “Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA)” as a result of the new rules. The transaction will be refused if it is not approved via AFA.

The new guidelines also state that Apple has to set up an e-mandate for customer cards, reports 9To5Mac.

Apple customers in India will need to use two-factor authentication and set up a new e-mandate when issuing recurring payments. They will also need to give consent for each purchase above Rs 5,000.

(With inputs from IANS)