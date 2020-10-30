Apple One subscription bundle is set to launch on Friday (October 30) and it is also launching in India on the same day. Apple One is the easiest way to get all of the company’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

After the launch, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

The prices:

The Apple One Individual plan costs Rs 195 per month and includes Apple Music, Apple Tv plus, Apple arcade.

On purchasing the subscriptions for one person separately, it would cost you Rs 372 in total- Rs 99 per month each for Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus and Rs 75 for 50 Gigabytes iCloud storage. An individual plan is a good option if you use all the services.