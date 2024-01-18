Home

Technology

Apple Overtakes Samsung: Accounts For Over 20 Percent Of The Market Share

Apple Overtakes Samsung: Accounts For Over 20 Percent Of The Market Share

Apple has overtaken Samsung as the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer, accounting for over 20% of the market share in 2023, according to International Data Cooperation (IDC)

Representative Image

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple has overtaken Samsung as the world biggest mobile phone manufacturer. According to a data published by the International Data Cooperation (IDC), Apple has accounted for more than one-fifth of the mobile phones shipped during the year 2023. Apple has accounted for a total of 20% share of market in 2023, while Samsung being on second place accounted for 19.4% share, followed by Xiaomi and Oppo.

Trending Now

The IDC also reported that the sales of Smartphones have been declining since the previous year. It was reported that almost 1.2 Billion smartphone were sold in the year 2023, which is considered to be the lowest number being sold in a decade, which resulted in a drop of 3% on the previous year.

You may like to read

Growth Of Apple

Apple succeeded in selling more than 234 million phones in year 2023. Various offers to trade in old models as well as interest free financing plans served in creating demand for premium devices like Apple.

Nabila Popal from the IDC said,””Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever” and “All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, which is its largest market.”

Declining Sale Of Samsung

Samsung, which until now occupied the top spot as the world’s largest manufacturer of memory cards, smartphones and televisions has been dealing with a shortage of demands for consumer electronics.

Not only in terms of demand but also it is facing a strong competition from various cheaper Android mobile brands such as Xiaomi and Oppo which are being preferred by consumers for being both affordable and user-friendly.

Competing Market For Apple

Apple being on the top of chart was facing pressure in China from the reviving brand Huawei as well as other cheap Chinese Brands. To tackle this issue the iPhone makers are offering a significant discount of 5% on some of the models in China to attract more customers.

This drastic change in ranking came ahead of a tough year which witnessed a consumer shift of smartphone upgrade from Android to iOS due to a broader scope of uncertainty and higher inflation in the market.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.