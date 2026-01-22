Home

Technology

Apple pay launch in India tipped for 2026 as company prepares to take on Google Pay and dominant UPI apps

Apple pay launch in India tipped for 2026 as company prepares to take on Google Pay and dominant UPI apps

Apple Pay is expected to launch in India by late 2026, challenging UPI leaders with contactless payments, card integrations, and potential future UPI support amid regulatory talks with banks nationwide.

Apple Inc. plans to launch Apple Pay service in India by the end of 2026, Bloomberg reported. If confirmed, Apple will approach Indian regulators as well as banking partners and global card networks ahead of its entry into one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets.

Apple Pay will reportedly compete against major Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

Apple Pay Launch Details

Reports claim Apple Pay India launch is slated for late 2026 but is dependent on approval from regulators and commercial agreements with card issuers like Visa and Mastercard.

The Cupertino giant is also expected to launch Apple Pay with card-on-file functionality, letting customers link their debit and credit cards to Apple Wallet to enable tap-to-pay using an iPhone or Apple Watch at point-of-sale terminals.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Insider knowledge Apple has been in talks with Indian regulators as well as global payment networks and plans to gain approval for Apple Pay in India soon. Discussions over commercial terms like transaction fees are also underway.

UPI Service May Come Later

Apple Pay won’t offer UPI service integration when it launches later this year but Bloomberg cites people familiar with the matter saying it may be a possibility later on.

UPI was launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016. The service allows users to send and receive instant payments using Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) UPI-enabled apps, and QR codes.

To date, UPI has enabled digital payments revolution in India with billions of transactions being made monthly. Apple adding support for UPI to Apple Pay will give it a fighting chance against Google Pay and PhonePe.

UPI commerce access could come later for Apple Pay in India after receiving the necessary licences and regulatory approvals.

India Digital Payments Scene

UPI platforms, Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay already dominate digital payments in India with billions of transactions per month. Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year with payments and digital wallet capabilities.

Apple could use its expanding services business to court more users to its platform and Apple Pay will be another feather in its cap. The company reported record quarterly shipments for the iPhone recently.

Apple Pay Arrival: What’s in it for You?

Apple Pay will let iPhone users ‘tap-to-pay’ using their smartphones and Apple Watch at participating merchant locations. Should you use it? That remains to be seen, but it could give Android users a reason to make the switch to iOS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.