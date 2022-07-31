San Francisco: Tech giant Apple could finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox in iOS 16. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome in the iOS 16 beta 4, and shared his findings on microbloging platform Twitter, reports The Verge.Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta Posts First Revenue Decline in History

Moser’s screenshots show a “Continue with Apple Pay” option on Apple’s checkout page when using Edge. Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

Also Read - Redmi Launches K50i 5G in India | Check Price And Other Specifications Here

Apple Pay only works in Safari on iOS 15 and older, preventing you from using any other browser if you want to pay with Apple Pay when shopping on the web.

A post on Reddit from earlier this month shows an option to pay with Apple Pay in iOS 16 beta 2 while using Firefox.

Another user on iOS 16 beta 3 said they have the option to pay with Apple Pay on Firefox as well. It is unclear when Apple started expanding support for Apple Pay, and to which browsers.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.