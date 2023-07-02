Home

Will Apple Permanently Delete Photos In July? Here’s What We Know So Far

Make sure to save a photo to your library on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac if it isn't already there if it isn't. There is nothing further you need to do if you currently utilise iCloud.

Any photos added to My Photo Stream prior to June 26 will continue to be stored in iCloud for 30 days following the upload date and will be accessible on devices with My Photo Stream turned on. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: From next month, Apple’s ‘My Photo Stream’ will no longer be available, according to an announcement from Apple. It is to be noted that Apple’s ‘My Photo Stream’ automatically stores pictures from the last 30 days. My Photo Stream ceased adding pictures on June 26 due to the looming shutdown, and the entire album will be wiped when the service is terminated on July 26, the company’s website is saying.

How To Keep Your Photos Safe

Any photos added to My Photo Stream prior to June 26 will continue to be stored in iCloud for 30 days following the upload date and will be accessible on devices with My Photo Stream turned on. Save your photos to your smartphone or to iCloud from the My Photo Stream album in your camera roll to be sure you don’t lose any, a report in New York Post said.

“The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process,” the company said in its note.

About Apple’s My Photo Stream

Your most recent pictures are uploaded to My Photo Stream, so you can examine them and, if you’d like, import them to another device (Live Photos are the exception). 30 days of My Photo Stream storage are followed by the iCloud deletion of all stored photos. Install and use iCloud photographs to consistently maintain your photographs in the cloud. All of your images and videos are updated across all of your devices thanks to iCloud Images, which uploads them all to the cloud.

Photos taken with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch upload to My Photo Stream and iCloud Photos when both services are enabled on the respective devices, the company says about its product.

